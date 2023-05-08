scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor’s speech at King Charles Coronation concert fans call it 5th std English elocution competition

Sonam Kapoor recently attended the King Charles’s coronation.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sonam Kapoor recently attended the King Charles’s coronation. The event was truly a star-studded event as many big names marked their presence.

Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger also joined the coronation ceremony on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles.

Sonam Kapoor also got to deliver a speech that found its way to the Internet. However, the speech has been deemed ’embarrassing’ by several netizens.

Sonam Kapoor started off her piece with ‘Namaste’. The Veere Di Wedding actress also went on to introduce several choir performances like The Bahamas Youth Choir, choir from Risotto and Brunei, Steve Windwood and Virtual Commonwealth Choir. She said, “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth.”

Reacting to the clip, one of the netizens wrote, “This is embarrassing. As if going to the event itself wasn’t embarrassing enough. It’s giving 5th std English elocution competition. Maybe she did it on purpose, as revenge.” Another one commented, “Truly a global embarrassment.” Someone else said, “This is giving me second hand embarrassment. Can she not enjoy her retirement far away from the cameras?”

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
