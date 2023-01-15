scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor tweets about pollution in Mumbai, evokes varied reactions

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor complained about pollution due to construction work in Mumbai and said that it is ‘tortuorous’ to drive in the city.

She mentioned in her tweet that she was travelling from her house in Juhu to Bandra bandstand but it took really long to reach to her destination.

She tweeted: “It’s torturous to drive through Mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach the bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on.”

Some social media users said she was right, but many criticised her as well.

One user commented: “Have you even SEEN outside? We can’t even breathe or open windows. It’s THAT BAD. VISIBLE & invisible pollution are two different levels of devastation. If she’s trying to make a good change, support.”

Another said: “Yes, why are they making the Metro and roads for better infrastructure of common people? They should send common people packing in overcrowded local trains, so rich people can enjoy their luxury drives.”

But most weren’t as critical. Sharing Sonam’s thoughts, one user commented: “Glad to see @sonamakapoor speak honestly. The city with the worst roads to add to the above. People of influence, please bring more attention to this topic.”

Sonam is all set for her next project, ‘Blind’, in which she is playing a visually challenged cop. The movie, directed by Shome Makhija, will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

