Sonu Sood gets huge pop art tribute spanning 1.17 lakh sq ft in Ajitwal

Sonu Sood has been honoured with a well crafted massive pop art piece which spans over an enormous 1.17 lakh sq ft at the village of Ajitwala

By Agency News Desk
In a great show of a passionate tribute, actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with a well crafted massive pop art piece which spans over an enormous 1.17 lakh sq ft at the village of Ajitwala, in the Moga district of Punjab. The art piece was a recognition for Sonu’s creative talent, many contributions to the entertainment industry and his humanitarian efforts.

Sonu’s own humanitarianism gained national traction when he was helping people at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, particularly during crisis of oxygen cylinders, beds and hospital admissions along with getting vaccine shots.

The art piece was created by Team Indian Creative Unity which is a collective unit of passionate artists, and skilled craftsmen.

The art piece by the cohort was an extraordinary way for the team to express their own admiration. Through their artistic brilliance, they aimed to encapsulate not only the actor’s cinematic journey but also his many humanitarian efforts during times of crisis.

Recently, as the host of MTV Roadies 19 or ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’, Sonu has been engaging the viewers with his attitude, endearing personality and his intelligent spree in handing out tasks to the Gangs.

On Roadies, the ‘Singh is King’ actor has gained a flair for the dramatic, where he often hands out things in the most unexpected manner which catches audiences by surprise.

Packing a solid fan base, the actor’s ardent admirers are looking forward to the release of his latest film ‘Fateh,’ an action-packed feature that promises to take viewers on a wild ride.

