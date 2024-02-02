Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh share hilarious memories of Celebrity Cricket League

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actors Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh have opened up on their association with the 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), revealing their fond memories attached with the ultimate sportainment spectacle.

Launched in 2011, CCL has evolved to become India’s most-watched sport and entertainment event. Sonu is the captain of ‘Punjab De Sher’, while Riteish is the captain of ‘Mumbai Heroes’.

Among the luminaries associated with CCL are Salman Khan, who is the brand ambassador of ‘Mumbai Heroes’, while his brother Sohail Khan is the owner of ‘Mumbai Heroes’.

Telugu actor Venkatesh is the brand ambassador of ‘Telugu Warriors’, Akhil Akkineni is the captain of ‘Telugu Warriors, Arya is the captain of ‘Chennai Rhinos’, Sudeep us the captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal is the co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith is the captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari is the captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, and Boney Kapoor is the owner of Bengal Tigers along with its team’s captain Jissu Sengupta.

About his association with CCL, Sonu said: “For me, Celebrity Cricket League is more than just a game. It’s an opportunity for us actors to unite and have lots of fun on and off the field. I remember a hilarious incident when once on field I hit a shot in the air and within moments Manoj was under the ball.”

“I screamed ‘Please drop it’. But he didn’t, and later in a fun manner came to the crease smiling and said, ‘Sorry, paaji, sorry yaar, ghalti hogaya. Now, I am very excited to see what this new season has in hold for all of us’,” added Sonu.

Talking about the same, Riteish shared: “I have always been passionate about CCL, in fact, all of us have been. There is a very big memory, you can say a hilarious one actually. I remember, when I got married, the next day, I was playing a match for my team. So, at the time of the reception, I had some team members who took me to one corner and persuaded me to play the next day.”

Comprising eight teams representing India’s major film industries including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, CCL Season 10 will bring together over 200 most followed and loved film celebrities, under a single platform, making way for unmatched entertainment.

Spread over four weekends, and with 20 entertaining matches that appeal to a wide audience cohort beyond cricket fans, the adrenaline-pumping tournament will be live-streamed, starting February 23 on JioCinema.

–IANS

sp/dan