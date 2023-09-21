Sriram Raghavan unveils Shiladitya Bora’s ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ poster

Shiladitya Bora, the name behind production and distribution of some of the finest independent films, is set to make his directorial debut with ‘Bhagwan Bharose’. This feature film starring Satendra Soni, Sparsh Suman, Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija, Shrikant Verma, Mahesh Sharma, Sawan Tank and Manurishi Chaddha in pivotal roles, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 13.

‘Bhagwan Bharose’ is a thought-provoking narrative that deep dives into the lives of two young, impressionable children whose notions of faith are constantly questioned and reshaped as their small world expands to encompass their rapidly changing socio-political surroundings. The film’s poignant storytelling reflects the evolving landscape of their nation.

‘Bhagwan Bharose’ has already garnered critical acclaim, winning the prestigious award for Best Film at the UK Asian Film Festival. Notably, it served as the closing film for the festival’s 25th edition, marking its world premiere.

The film’s captivating poster was recently unveiled by the acclaimed filmmaker, Sriram Raghavan, who shared his admiration for Shiladitya Bora’s directorial debut.

Raghavan remarked, “Shiladitya has been part of the independent film movement in India for over a decade. I am very happy that after helping giving a boost to so many films, he is now taking the plunge as a director. I have seen the trailer and loved it. I would love you all to watch the film, I am looking forward to watching it too.”

Adding to the film’s global appeal, the award-winning Canadian film company Rhythm Boyz, renowned for blockbuster Punjabi hits, has secured the overseas distribution rights for ‘Bhagwan Bharose’. The film is set to captivate audiences in North America, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with Rhythm Boyz releasing it in these markets while PVR INOX Pictures will release the film in India.

Shiladitya Bora is a multifaceted Indian film producer, director and distributor. He made his foray into the film industry by spearheading the indie release banner PVR Pictures’ Directors’ Rare, a limited release arm of India’s biggest film exhibitor, PVR Cinemas Group. Under this banner, he successfully launched more than 85 independent films.

In 2015, Bora was recognised for his contributions to marketing and distribution and was selected as one of the Berlinale Talents of the Year. As the inaugural CEO of Drishyam Films, Bora served as an Associate Producer on critically acclaimed films like “Masaan” (2015) and “Newton” (2017) and was responsible for facilitating the green-lighting of Newton, which in addition to being a box office success, was also India’s official entry to the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.