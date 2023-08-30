SRK might do some 'tha tha thaiya if asked' for 'Jawan' in Chennai

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) As the release date for his film ‘Jawan’ is approaching, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen attending the audio launch in Chennai on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh will be joined by the film’s director Atlee to visit Sai Ram Engineering College at 3 p.m. SRK has himself made this grand announcement on X, formerly called Twitter.

He wrote: “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards.”

Director Atlee is equally excited to visit Chennai and spread the fever of Jawan. Expressing his exhilaration on social media, the director wrote: “Can’t wait for this See you all tommmmmmm #jawan pre release event tomm 3 p.m. at Sai ram engineering college Chennai.”

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh released the third song from ‘Jawan’ titled ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’. It followed ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chaleya’. SRK and Nayanthara grooved to the song. It has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, and Shilpa Rao. The music of the song has been composed by Anirudh.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

–IANS

dc/kvd