Shah Rukh Khan to shoot action sequence for a week during April end for ‘Tiger 3’

By News Bureau

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who returned with a bang with ‘Pathaan’ and charmed the audience with his bromance with Salman Khan in the now fan-favourite sequence from ‘Pathaan’, will show up in Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’. For the same, he has reserved seven days to shoot a massive action sequence.

The union of two of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema created hysteria as audiences loved their swagger and camaraderie on screen. This also signalled the birth of the now fabled YRF spy-universe with SRK’s Pathaan and Salman’s Tiger, crossing paths.

As per a source, “SRK will shoot for seven days for ‘Tiger 3’ at the end of April in Mumbai.”

The source further mentioned, “The fact that seven days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!”

‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya & Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis is set to release this Diwali!

“Expect full swagger from SRK and Salman in ‘Tiger 3’. YRF Spy Universe is only going to take the theatrical experience of every film up by a few notches. While each film will have different emotions given how the personalities and story arcs of the three super spies have been designed differently, one can be rest assured that when the super-spies cross over to each other’s films, there will be fireworks every single time. It is going to be epic,” the source added.

