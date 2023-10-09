Shah Rukh Khan’s receives Y+ level following death threats after success of ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’

The success of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’ has proven to be a double edged sword for the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has been receiving death threats following the blockbuster success of his recent films, and has sought an enhanced security cover from the state of Maharashtra.

SRK’s security has been beefed up to Y+ level. The actor has asked for security after he received death threats following the success of his two films which have breathed new life in Hindi cinema in terms of its economy.

As per a media report, the actor had written to the state government seeking the security cover. Under the Y+ category, SRK will get 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle.

The Y+ security is provided by the state to those citizens who face a threat to their lives. In response to the state government’s directive, the IG VIP Security scaled up the actor’s security for which he will have to pay and deposit a certain sum of money.

The actor receiving threats is nothing new as earlier this year, ‘Pathaan’ stirred the pot over with its song ‘Besharam Rang’ as various fringe outfits took offence to the use of saffron colour in one of Deepika Padukone’s dresses in the song. These groups equated the use of saffron colour in the song with the title and took offence saying the song mocks the saffron colour which is associated with Hindu religious sentiment.

Shah Rukh Khan has had run-ins with the Mumbai underworld in the past and has been known to stand up to threats.

Last year, another Khan superstar – Salman Khan was also provided Y+ security cover after he received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is the one that was involved in the murder of Punjabi music star Sidhu Moosewala.