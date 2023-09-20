Star vs Food Survival – An adventurous culinary extravaganza

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to present an adrenaline-packed culinary show like never before with the return of “Star vs Food” with a thrilling twist in its new season. The renowned celebrity chef, Ranveer Brar, will lead a star-studded cast on an adventurous journey through the vibrant flavours and culinary treasures of two unique Indian locales: Coorg and Spiti.

The show promises to unravel the flavours and stories behind each dish, with celebrity guests including Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta exploring the authentic essence of India’s culinary legacy.

In this new season, celebrities step out of their comfort zones and into the wild terrains, embarking on thrilling survival adventures amidst extreme conditions. Each episode features Chef Ranveer Brar alongside a different celebrity as they explore India’s uncharted culinary treasures, transforming wild finds into delectable dishes. From taking on adventurous tasks to crafting local delicacies in unspoiled wilderness, each episode promises excitement. Whether conquering heights in Coorg, navigating Spiti’s terrain, or facing the challenges of nature, these stars push their limits while celebrating the region’s beauty and rich culinary heritage.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the show host Ranveer Brar, stated, “As the host of the show, it is truly an honour to meet some of the brightest stars of Indian cinema and collectively discover some of India’s hidden culinary delights. This season, we venture beyond cooking to explore the breathtaking regions of Coorg and Spiti while having our guests take on challenges around the locality. It’s a privilege to witness these incredible stars in the wilderness, and I can’t wait to share their heartwarming narratives and mouthwatering dishes with all our viewers.”

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, shared the vision behind the show, “Our audiences have loved previous seasons because they saw our stars as their authentic selves, grappling with the culinary challenges in the kitchen, which automatically created relatability. But this time, in this spin-off, we’re taking them out of their comfort zones and into the wild terrains to test their survival skills. This is a show that elevates the excitement and drama of culinary entertainment to new heights.”

Don’t miss to see your favourite celebrities conquer challenges and savour culinary triumphs. Star vs Food Survival Edition Premieres October 9 on discovery+ and Discovery Channel, Mondays at 9 PM.