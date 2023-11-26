Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda & ‘The Archies’ gang groove to ‘Va Va Voom’

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) ‘The Archies’ star cast Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, who were present at the album launch party of the movie, enthralled the audience by dancing to the track ‘Va Va Voom’.

Suhana looked pretty in a maroon and green multi-colored tulle dress, with her hair open, and glossy makeup. Khushi wore an off shoulder tulle ankle length dress.

They were accompanied by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa to the event.

The kids danced to the ‘Va Va Voom’ which is sung by Tejas, Chelsea Das, Kiara Alemao, Zoe Siddharth, Aryaman Singh, Brendan Alphonso, Urgen Yolmo, Shaurya Singh, Simran Duggal, Kenishaa Francis, and Shane D’Souza.

Talking about the skates used as the prop in the original dance performance, Suhana said: “Unfortunately I haven’t been skating much. I enjoyed doing it in the movie. We were literally on wheels, and we had to stay in place.”

The video that went viral on social media, left the audience spellbound with the upcoming actors, and the netizens wrote: “Cutiesss…all the best boys and girls”, “Agastya + Suhana = best”, “Suhana looking like a doll”, etc.

The foot-tapping song ‘Va va voom’ is a groovy time machine to the ‘60s rock and roll era. The music is by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics are penned by Zaved Akhtar.

The heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India.

Helmed by Zoya, the highly anticipated film will be released on Netflix on December 7.

