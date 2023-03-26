scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Suniel Shetty: I am a proud son of my father

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shares a special bond with his father and daughter. Recently, when he appeared on a singing reality show, he talked about them and how important they are in his life.

For him, his father, Veerapa Shetty is like a God and all happiness depends on Athiya Shetty.

He said: “I am a proud son of my father, I had an amazing bond with him. We should never forget that whatever we are today is because of our parents. We seek God in temple, mosque, and Gurudwara but God is with us in the form of our parents. Always worship them.”

During the show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Debosmita Roy impressed him with her performance on songs ‘Jhanjhariya’ and ‘Shukran Allah’. While Suniel appreciated her singing, he also talked about the bond he shares with his daughter Athiya Shetty.

He added: “I love the bond Debosmita shares with her father. Their bond reminds me of my relationship with my daughter Athiya. There’s so much love between them. I live for Athiya and my happiness depends on her.”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/uk/

Previous article
Shipley will be an interesting one to watch, says Grant Elliot on NZ's World Cup squad
Next article
Waiting for India's policy to offer OneWeb's satellite broadband services in country: Sunil Bharti Mittal
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Odours from other people's sweat may help treat mental health issues: Study

Technology

Waiting for India's policy to offer OneWeb's satellite broadband services in country: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sports

Shipley will be an interesting one to watch, says Grant Elliot on NZ's World Cup squad

News

Akanksha Dubey was seen in tears amid Instagram live hours before death

Technology

US CISA's new tool finds malicious activity in Microsoft cloud services

News

Keeravani tags RGV as his 'first Oscar', filmmaker says 'I am feeling dead'

Sports

ITF Mysuru Open: Federer-beater Donskoy top draw in singles field; Ramkumar among 8 Indians in fray

Sports

IPL 2023: Five-time champion Mumbai Indians begin training at Wankhede Stadium

Sports

Mumbai Indians men's team sends good luck message to Harmanpreet & Co ahead of WPL final

News

Mitaali Nag: Female protagonists are shown to be progressive today

News

Abhishek Bhalerao says he is fond of playing real-life heroes on-screen

News

Raashi Khanna desires to do ‘Aashiqui’ with Kartik Aaryan

Technology

After India, Google purges hundreds of loan apps in Africa

Sports

Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth meet Rishabh Pant, pen heartwarming notes on social media

Sports

IPL 2023: Bayliss' recommendation puts Matt Short in the spotlight

News

When Kapil Sharma was punished by his father

News

OTT content: This is a kind of apartheid!

Feature

Ratna Pathak Shah on stars to be behaving like a toddler

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US