Sunny Deol Blasts Paps: ‘Sharam Nahi Aati?’ – The Internet Reacts!

Actor Sunny Deol, who has been spending most of his time caring for his father Dharmendra as the veteran star recovers at home, lost his cool at the paparazzi on Tuesday morning in Mumbai. Dharmendra was recently discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a serious health scare, and Sunny has remained extremely protective of him since.

When photographers gathered outside their residence early in the day, Sunny stepped out looking visibly distressed by the crowding and commotion. Folding his hands, he reprimanded them, saying, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye, aapke ghar mein ma-baap hain. Aapke bachche hain, sharam nahi aati?” His frustration reflected the constant intrusion and noise at a time when Dharmendra needs peace and rest at home.

A video of the incident quickly circulated online, sparking significant support for Sunny. Many fans expressed sympathy on social media, noting that the relentless media presence has added pressure to the Deol family during an already difficult period. Several users praised Sunny for finally speaking up and urged photographers to exercise “basic humanity” and sensitivity, especially when an elderly family member is recovering.

Dharmendra, 89, who had been receiving treatment over the past few days, will continue his recuperation at home under close family supervision. Earlier, his daughter Esha Deol issued a statement reassuring fans that her father was stable, while also condemning the spread of false health reports. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy,” she wrote.

Sources close to the family revealed that Dharmendra had been admitted last month for a routine check-up and remains under careful observation. His team has urged fans to continue praying for his steady recovery and to respect the family’s request for privacy during this sensitive time.