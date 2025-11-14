Travis Kelce Steals the Show: Taylor Swift’s Love Story Unfolds in New Docuseries ‘Taylor Swift’s ‘The End of an Era’

A new trailer for the six-episode docuseries chronicling Taylor Swift’s monumental The Eras Tour debuted Thursday, offering fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the singer-songwriter’s record-shattering global phenomenon. As promised, the footage reveals unprecedented access to Swift throughout the tour and even includes moments with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, who appears and speaks in the series.

Titled The End of an Era, the docuseries will roll out two episodes each week beginning December 12. On that same day at 8 p.m., ABC will air a special preview of the premiere episode alongside a one-hour presentation of the concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show. The Disney+ event aims to showcase the creative development and cultural impact of Swift’s tour, while also lifting the curtain on its never-before-seen production elements and the whirlwind life that surrounded it.

The docuseries highlights the many collaborators and surprise guests who joined Swift on stage, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch. Viewers will also see the essential contributions of Swift’s band, dancers, crew and family members. Filmed largely in Vancouver, the project captures the energy and emotional resonance of the tour’s closing chapter.

Streaming simultaneously on December 12, the full concert film spotlights the tour’s final performance, notable for featuring — for the very first time — the complete live set of The Tortured Poets Department. These songs were incorporated into the show following the album’s 2024 release, adding a new dimension to the already expansive tour.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Secret Bridesmaids: Why Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez Are the Ultimate Squad Goals

The End of an Era is directed by Don Argott and co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, with production by Object & Animal. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in partnership with Silent House Productions.