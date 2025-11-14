Delhi Crime Season 3 Review: Auction of a minor, a painful story from Delhi

Directed by Tanuj Chopra, Delhi Crime Season 3 is an emotional and impactful series inspired by true events. The series depicts the tragic story of minor girls who are sold as brides to men in Haryana and are trafficked as sex workers abroad.

The story of Delhi Crime season 3 is inspired by the 2012 Baby Falak case, which explores the intersection of power, poverty, and coercion. In the series, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her team investigate the case of an abandoned baby. The case soon unfolds into a vast human trafficking network that takes them beyond the familiar boundaries of Delhi’s underworld into a world where power, poverty and coercion collide.

The strongest element of Delhi Crime 3 is its humanity. The series delves into the darkest corners of society, but never loses sight of empathy through its characters. Both victims and investigators are suffering, and it’s one of the best depictions of systemic failures in recent years. The writing forces ethical questions and shows how systemic injustice forces people into morally murky choices.

Delhi Crimes Season 3 focuses on women, a story that is rarely seen. The story focuses on strength rather than romanticizing suffering. The bond between Vartika and her team is one of the show’s most special aspects. A relationship built more on mutual exhaustion and trust than on heroism. The show’s greatest strength is that it treats crime not as a spectacle, but as a phenomenon caused by policy failures, class divisions, and gender violence.

The performances of Shefali Shah and her team are a strong point of this series. Shefali Shah delivers a powerful performance as Vartika, impressing in every scene. Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, and Aditi Singh also bring the series to life with their performances. Huma Qureshi plays the negative character of Badi Didi in Delhi Crime 3, who is the leader of a gang that traffics children. His character is impressive.

The cinematography is excellent, capturing the chaos of Delhi. The background score is minimal, hinting at tension rather than overtly overt. The script is good and there’s an effort to maintain the pace, but at times the series feels slow and drags. The story doesn’t offer many surprising twists.

At times, the story seems a bit off or even a bit off. For example, how Badi Didi and her partner Vijay became the masterminds of such a massive sex racket, and how they arrive in Mumbai in the next scene with the girls in a container. The neglect of these background stories also feels somewhat disturbing.

There are some things in the story of Delhi Crime Season 3 which the audience can already guess. It tackles themes like moral conflict and bureaucratic frustration, which have been explored many times before. The series’ pacing may also be off-putting to some.

Delhi Crimes Season 3 is a powerful series that presents its story with respect, understanding, and morality. It’s humane and heartwarming.