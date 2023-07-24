scorecardresearch
Sunny Leone's 'Kennedy' to be showcased at IFFSA Canada

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone’s ‘Kennedy’ is all set to take the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) in Canada, her home turf by storm.

The film is one of the earliest films announced to be screened at the festival as the submissions are still underway as per the IFFSA website.

The 12th edition of the festival is taking place from October 12 to 22.

‘Kennedy’ has been gathering appreciation across the globe since its premiere at the Midnight Screening at Cannes.

The film had three successful screenings including the Sydney Film Festival, South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN), Neuchatel International Fantastic Film (NIFFF) and Cannes Film Festival.

Fans and film enthusiasts attending IFFSA Canada are eagerly looking forward to the honoring ceremony of Sunny apart from the screening of the film.

Her admirers will have the opportunity to witness Sunny’s mesmerising portrayal of “Charlie” firsthand. As anticipation builds, “Kennedy” is set to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the audience.

Post the screening, two master classes have been scheduled that will be led by Sunny herself with director Anurag Kashyap.

The storyline follows a sleep-deprived police officer on a pursuit for redemption amidst diverse situations. Written and directed by Anurag, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone.

The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films.

