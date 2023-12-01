scorecardresearch
Sunny Deol on Bobby Deol’s performance in ‘Animal’: My little brother has shaken the world

Sunny Deol has given a shoutout to his “little brother” Bobby Deol for his impeccable performance in the latest release ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Sunny Deol on Bobby Deol’s performance in ‘Animal’ _pic courtesy news agency
Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures, with brother Bobby, who has been getting praised for his performance as an antagonist in the film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures, with brother Bobby, who has been getting praised for his performance as an antagonist in the film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

He captioned the images: “My little brother has shaken the world All gus firing success to #Animal.”

To which, Bobby replied: “You are my life love you the most.”

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. It is one of the longest Indian films made with a runtime of 201 minutes.

The film revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay Singh. After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

