Super Bowl 2024: 'Has anyone seen my wife?' says Ryan Reynolds

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who is once again donning the Deadpool suit for his upcoming film ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, has no idea where his wife Blake Lively is.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” the 47-year-old actor hilariously posted on Instagram, midway through the NFL title game, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Blake Lively, of course, was seen with close friend Taylor Swift arriving at the big game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and putting on her own style show.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum, 36, wore a red Adidas tracksuit with a white cropped tank top. But rather than keep it fully sporty, she paired the look with stiletto heels.

She also teased her hair into retro ’80s-style curls for some sexy Vegas vibes. During Post Malone’s performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ before kickoff, the friends were caught on the big screen swaying and singing along to the patriotic song.

Last fall, Reynolds did join his wife and their friends for a Chiefs game when they played the New York Jets, in October. Additionally, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Antoni Porowski and Shawn Levy joined the crew, which of course also featured Swift.

