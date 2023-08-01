scorecardresearch
Sushmita Sen, Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a 'common' factor, reveal 'Taali' creators

Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, have opened up on how Sushmita Sen and transgender social activist

The creators of ‘Taali’, Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, have opened up on how Sushmita Sen and transgender social activist Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a ‘common’ factor.

Sushmita will portray one of the boldest avatar as ‘Shreegauri Sawant’ in the upcoming series ‘Taali’.

The teaser gave a sneak peek of the courageous quest of struggles, resilience and triumph of the transgender activist.

Talking about the common bonding factor between Sushmita and Shreegauri, the duo said: “Imagine having to petition to be recognised as a gender. Shreegauri Sawant’s story will reveal how many odds citizens like her have to face.”

“She is a huge inspiration as a human-being who not only triumphed over societal challenges but also adopted the daughter of a deceased AIDS patient. Both Sushmita and Shreegauri Sawant are adoptive mothers, and bonded closely over this common factor,” they shared.

Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters. She adopted her first daughter, Renee in 2000 while her second daughter, Alisah joined the family in 2010.

The creators are also hoping that the show will highlight the need for a more inclusive society for the transgender citizens.

They said that the teaser offers just a glimpse of Sushmita’s stunning performance in ‘Taali’. “Her passion for bringing Shreegauri Sawant’s struggles and triumphs to life is clearly visible in every scene.”

The duo further called Sushmita a very intuitive actor, and said she internalises the characters that she plays.

“Her voice is extraordinary, as is her understanding of complex themes. This is why when she delivers a dialogue, no matter how short it is, people listen with undivided attention,” they added.

Directed by filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the script is written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

The show is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

It also stars Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi, Suvrat Joshi, Krutika Deo, Nitish Rathore, Meenakshi Chugh, and Shaan Kakkar in pivotal roles.

The series will premiere on August 15, on JioCinema.

Arjun has co-founded production powerhouse GSEAMS with Kartk. The winning streak of the duo began when GSEAMS produced its first web-series titled ‘Samantar’ for MX player directed by ace director Satish Rajwade, and starring Swapnil Joshi, Nitish Bhardwaj and Tejasvini Pandit in the lead roles.

They had recently released con-man drama ‘Rafuchakkar’, headlined by Maniesh Paul.

