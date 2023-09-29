Director Swarup Ghosh’s ‘The Purvanchal Files’, has been showered with love by film critics

Director Swarup Ghosh’s recently released Bollywood crime action drama, The Purvanchal Files, has been showered with love by film critics and trade analysts. The director is highly inspired by the UP government’s on-going actions against crime and criminals in the state. He feels the story is too relatable to the current scenario, which actually connected the audience and resulted positively on all fronts.

When asked about the response of the audience and critics, director Ghosh says, “Critics are showering their love by giving good star ratings. Most of our screens are in north India, and we have taken a good number of screens. Even the initial box-office collections are quite favourable. Almost all the screens continued in the second week as well. In fact, a few screens have even increased, and we are expecting a good response until the third week as well. I’m getting good responses from a few states. Although it’s a Hindi movie, there is a touch of the local regional language of the Purvanchal region.”

DSP Ritesh Pandey, played by lead actor Sidharth Gupta, promises to rid the Purvanchal region of criminals. The movie features a strong ensemble cast in addition to the star, including Govind Namdev, Mukesh Tiwari, Zarina Wahab, Hemant Pandey, etc.

Swarup Ghosh directed three Bengali movies before entering the Hindi film industry. When asked about his next venture, he says, “I’m working on a war movie. I can’t disclose much about this film, but yes, I am in the process of starting it soon. Being an Indian, I believe that the entire nation should watch my film; that’s why I entered the Hindi film industry to have a pan-India presence.”

The Purvanchal Files is produced under the banner of Rudraksha Telefilm in association with Le Brand Entertainment, headed by Ashish Johri. This action film was released in theatres on September 22, 2023, and distributed by Reliance Entertainment. The film is produced by Raj Vasoya and directed by Swarup Ghosh. The film’s story and screenplay are given by Rajendra Tripathi, and the powerful dialogues penned by Nisar Akhtar inject the narrative with a sense of urgency and purpose. The music and background score, composed by Somon Sarkar Kuti, complement the action sequences and emotional moments, elevating the overall cinematic experience.