Thursday, December 28, 2023
BollywoodNews

Sydney Freeland unveils Maya Lopez’s new journey in ‘Echo’

Director Sydney Freeland unveils Maya Lopez's new journey in Marvel Studios’ Echo; catch the Original live-action series streaming Jan 10

By Editorial Desk
Sydney Freeland unveils Maya Lopez's new journey in 'Echo'
Alaqua Cox in Echo _ pic courtesy imdb

Get ready for gripping action as Disney+ Hotstar brings Marvel Studios’ Original live-action series, ‘Echo’. The series traces Maya Lopez’s escape to her Choctaw Nation roots in Oklahoma after her dramatic introduction in Marvel Studios’ 2021 hit, ‘Hawkeye’. It also explores her family and legacy, creating a gritty, self-contained tale of power and revenge as she confronts the perilous world of Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire.

Directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, the series will see Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their roles as Maya Lopez and Kingpin, respectively. For the first time ever, all episodes of Marvel Studios’ Echo will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10.

Director Sydney Freeland, revealing Maya Lopez’s journey in the all-new series, said, “She has to flee to the last place that people would look for her, which is where she grew up in Oklahoma’s Choctaw Nation.”

He further added, “One of the big differences in the character that jumped out at me was that she’s not a generic Native American character but someone with specificity in her heritage who must embrace the language and traditions of her culture.”

The series features a stellar cast including Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene. promises an action-packed narrative with deep roots in the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Executive producers Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin, Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland, helm the series along with co-executive producers Jennifer L Booth and Amy Rardin, ensuring a culturally rich and compelling storytelling.

Get ready for power-packed action as Marvel Studios’ Echo premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 10, 2024.

Sourceimdb
Previous article
Arunraja Kamaraj: I felt the angst of the youth was missing…
Next article
UKK Season 2: Odisha Juggernauts defeat Mumbai Khiladis to reach top spot, Telugu Yoddhas beat Rajasthan Warriors
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.