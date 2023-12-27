Sydney Freeland unveils Maya Lopez’s new journey in ‘Echo’

Get ready for gripping action as Disney+ Hotstar brings Marvel Studios’ Original live-action series, ‘Echo’. The series traces Maya Lopez’s escape to her Choctaw Nation roots in Oklahoma after her dramatic introduction in Marvel Studios’ 2021 hit, ‘Hawkeye’. It also explores her family and legacy, creating a gritty, self-contained tale of power and revenge as she confronts the perilous world of Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire.

Directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, the series will see Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their roles as Maya Lopez and Kingpin, respectively. For the first time ever, all episodes of Marvel Studios’ Echo will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10.

Director Sydney Freeland, revealing Maya Lopez’s journey in the all-new series, said, “She has to flee to the last place that people would look for her, which is where she grew up in Oklahoma’s Choctaw Nation.”

He further added, “One of the big differences in the character that jumped out at me was that she’s not a generic Native American character but someone with specificity in her heritage who must embrace the language and traditions of her culture.”

The series features a stellar cast including Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene. promises an action-packed narrative with deep roots in the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Executive producers Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin, Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland, helm the series along with co-executive producers Jennifer L Booth and Amy Rardin, ensuring a culturally rich and compelling storytelling.

Get ready for power-packed action as Marvel Studios’ Echo premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 10, 2024.