scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Trevor Noah replaced by Kal Penn as host for 'The Daily Show'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) American actor with Indian descent Kal Penn will be replacing Trevor Noah as the host of ‘The Daily Show’.

Penn is in the running to replace Trevor Noah as host of ‘The Daily Show’, TheWrap reports.

Penn, who hosted the show as a guest host March 13-16, is among four leading candidates who could be tapped as a permanent host, including Hasan Minaj, according to a source close to the decision-making process.

The late-night Comedy Central program has been seeking a permanent host to replace Noah since he left ‘The Daily Show’ in December 2022.

The show has been cycling through various guest hosts, including a slew of celebrities from February to March before TDS correspondents and contributors like Roy Wood Jr., Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper took over hosting for subsequent months.

The rotating hosts also benefitted the show ratings-wise, as ‘The Daily Show’ saw a 21 per cent boost in ratings from January to mid-April 2023 when compared to the same weeks last year.

Penn and Minhaj were among the first wave of celebrities who guest hosted the show alongside Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D. L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Marlon Wayans, Al Franken and John Leguizamo.

–IANS

dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Webb spots never seen before dusty objects in 'El Gordo' galaxy cluster
Next article
OMG 2 Dialogues: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s powerful dialogues
This May Also Interest You
Dialogues

OMG 2 Dialogues: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s powerful dialogues

Technology

Webb spots never seen before dusty objects in 'El Gordo' galaxy cluster

News

Tanvi Dogra on 'Parineetii': It's been incredible journey peeling layers of 'Neetii'

News

New version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' brings modern flavour to iconic dance number

Technology

HackerOne to lay off 12% of workforce due to global economic slowdown

Sports

SA20: MI Cape Town announce player retentions ahead of upcoming auction

Sports

DC Open: Taylor Fritz, Gael Monfils advance to third round

News

Manuj on working with Rajkummar in 'Guns…': Added extra layer of excitement

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam start 4-Nation Para-Badminton International tournament with wins

Sports

Captains, vice-captains of Indian Blind Cricket teams announced for IBSA World Games, Birmingham 2023

News

Alia Bhatt says sudden transition to full English in 'Heart of Stone' was weird

Sports

Aakash Chopra cheers for Indian Blind Cricket Teams ahead of World Games 2023 in Birmingham

Sports

It's 6 out of 10 as Real Madrid end U.S. tour with another defeat, says Ancelotti

News

Rakesh Roshan had envisioned 'Koi…Mil Gaya' as a 'solo' film

Technology

Users can soon stream Xbox gameplay directly to Discord

News

Sunny Leone on her 2016 infamous interview: ‘The whole journey of that entire experience made it a low’

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Heart Throb Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

News

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava uses homemade facial scrub during monsoons

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US