Tripti Dimri has a working Diwali, shoots in Bhopal for untitled next film

Tripti Dimri is working this Diwali and is now stationed in Bhopal to shoot for a yet-to-be-titled upcoming film. Known for her performances in projects such as ‘Bulbul’ and ‘Qala’, this Diwali may not be a time for relaxation for her, but Tripti doesn’t really mind it either, as she quite likes her work.

Talking about working on a festive day, the actress said: “While I do miss the traditional Diwali celebrations with my family and close friends, I am grateful to be working on such an exciting project.

“Celebrating Diwali on the sets with my co-stars and the hardworking crew feels like a different kind of joy. I’m looking forward to savoring Diwali delicacies and creating beautiful memories with my film family.”

The crew will later hold a party to celebrate the ‘Festival of Lights’.

The untitled film hasn’t revealed any details yet and is going all hush-hush.

Two of Triptii’s upcoming projects include ‘Animal’, where she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’.