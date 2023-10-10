TV actor Mudit Nayar says the small screen ‘really needs to up its game’

Actor Mudit Nayar, who plays the leading role of Vikrant in ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’, says with the explosion of content on OTT platforms, TV really needs to up its game. “Personally, I feel there’s still much that needs to change in the TV industry. We are taking baby steps, but we should shift gears. With the explosion of content on OTT platforms and all the exposure out there, TV really needs to up its game,” he opines.

Talking about his show, the actor said: “I think the title is quite apt and justifies the plot of our show. ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ sounds like someone is in a dilemma about whether to go ahead and share his/her secrets or not.”

‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ is a thriller and the actor says its his second time in the genre.

“This is my second thriller, my first thriller was ‘Anamika’. My character is a serial killer and has 14 murders under his belt so far. Playing Vikrant is quite fun and challenging because of his multiple layers and dimensions. Since he is a serial killer, I am glad I don’t have much in common with him.”

The show is being shot in Panchgani, and the actor adds that it’s a treat shooting in such a beautiful place.

“More than work, it feels like we are on a vacation. The weather is awesome, the views are beautiful, there’s no traffic, and the air is fresh. I mean, I can just go on and on.”

Daily soap means a lot of hard work and patience.

Mudit added: “I have never shied away from hard work, in fact, I welcome it. So yes, TV is not for lazy people. It’s very challenging. However, there’s no doubt that quality often suffers due to delivery expectations. So, I can only hope that someday things will change. For now, I just try to give my best and leave the rest up to destiny.”