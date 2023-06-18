scorecardresearch
Two dead, three injured in shooting at EDM fest featuring top acts (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Two people were killed and three injured on Saturday night (U.S. Pacific Time) as violence broke out in a campground at the site of the Gorge amphitheatre in Washington state, reports ‘Variety’.

The shootings occurred while performances were still going on inside the venue as part of Beyond Wonderland, an EDM music festival. A suspect was apprehended and was among the three people reported injured, ‘Variety’ adds.

At a press conference in the nearby town of George, a sheriff’s representative confirmed the two deaths, but did not release the names of those killed or injured, pending an ongoing investigation. The spokesman said that, when law enforcement arrived on the scene, the suspect continued to “fire randomly into the crowd” before being apprehended.

The nature of the shooter’s injuries were not revealed, nor were the conditions of the two survivors of the gunfire, according to ‘Variety’.

Earlier, ‘Variety’ notes, the sheriff’s office tweeted that Saturday’s concert would continue to proceed uninterrupted. The campground is a 20-to-30-minute walk from the entrance to the amphitheatre.

Beyond Wonderland is a two-day EDM festival with dozens of performers. Many of the 27,000 expected to attend each day stay on-site at the campground, since there are few hotels closer than 45 minutes away.

The Gorge is about a three-hour drive from either of the two nearest cities, Seattle and Spokane, ‘Variety’ notes.

Artistes set to appear at Beyond Wonderland over the two days include Marshmello, Afrojack, Dillion Francis, Joyryde, Subtronics, Hyperfunk, DJ Alex Bosi, Audien, Zomboy, Nitti, Pauline Herr, Remk, Timmy Trumpet and Slander. There was no immediate word on whether the second day of performances would be affected.

–IANS

srb/

Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney for 'Baby #7'
