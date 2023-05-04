scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Two jackfruits & a cop: Guneet Monga's 'Kathal' promises to be a quirky comedy

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The trailer of the streaming film ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ was released here on Thursday in the presence of its starcast — Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and Anant Joshi.

Also present at the launch in Mumbai were the producers Ektaa Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Ruchikaa Kapoor and Achin Jain, director Yashowardhan Mishra, and screenplay writer Ashok Mishra.

The trailer opens with a pastiche of the famous scene of the 2005 film ‘Malamaal Weekly’, where Rajpal Yadav climbs the wall and eavesdrops on an ongoing dialogue. In the trailer, Rajpal Yadav, who essays a snoopy journalist, climbs over the wall of a crime scene only to be dealt in a quirky way by Sanya Malhotra’s cop.

The film is about two missing jackfruits. Sanya’s character has entrusted with the investigation of the ‘crime’.

Talking about the film, co-writer and director Yashowardhan Mishra said: “It is such a thrilling experience to be launching the trailer of my first film, ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’.”

He added: “Through our storytelling clubbed with an ensemble of extremely hardworking and talented actors, we have created a story that will make the audiences laugh while also making sure they go away with a strong thought. Quirky comedies are hard to come by, and we have sketched every character’s graph with extreme sensitivity and thought.”

The cast members who help Sanya’s character in her crusade to find the missing jackfruits are Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Anantvijay Joshi and Neha Saraf.

The film’s producer, Guneet Monga Kapoor, whose short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ recently bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film, promised in a statement: “Sanya, along with Rajpal, Vijay, Anant and the others, will take you on a joyride to uncover the mystery of the stolen kathals, helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, our debut director.”

Added Ektaa R. Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms: “The quest of finding the missing kathals is going to be a hilarious and nuanced one that I am sure the audiences would not want to miss.” Talking about Monga, Ektaa said: “She is a visionary producer who truly understands the power of storytelling. With ‘Kathal’, we aimed to create a film that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression on the audience.”

Produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms, the film will drop on Netflix on May 19.

–IANS

aa/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Performances of Ishant, Mohit, Amit, Piyush show experience cannot be brought from anywhere, says RP Singh
Next article
June marriage set for Sunny Deol's son Karan with Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

June marriage set for Sunny Deol's son Karan with Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Performances of Ishant, Mohit, Amit, Piyush show experience cannot be brought from anywhere, says RP Singh

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

One-liner over Zoom call with Guneet made Sanya say 'yes' to 'Kathal'

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Igor Stimac announces list of 41 players for Bhubaneswar camp

Health & Lifestyle

NGT fines NCL Rs 10 cr for unscientific storing of 1.5 lakh tonnes coal in UP

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds no increased risk of menstrual changes after Covid vax

Sports

Sports Ministry approves Avinash Sable, Tejaswin Shankar's proposals to train and compete abroad

Health & Lifestyle

Quack advises raw fish gallbladder to cure diabetes, woman suffers kidney failure

Health & Lifestyle

Bivalent Covid vax offers protection against Omicron, sub-variants: Studies

Sports

World Boxing Championships: Narender storms into quarters, Govind and Deepak also advance

News

Tasha Smith to play Martin Lawrence's on-screen wife in 'Bad Boys 4'

Technology

Zoho introduces 'Ulaa' web browser with focus on users' privacy

Technology

YouTube most popular platform for Indian language news consumers: Report

News

PC discusses botched up nose job, losing 3 films during dark phase

Sports

Hockey India names team for Men's Junior Asia Cup in Oman

News

At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies still at 90% in 2022

News

'Mood Kharaab' trailer has Biswa Kalyan Rath ranting about Metaverse

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US