Vicky Kaushal’s core childhood memory of visiting jagraatas became bedrock of Bhajan Kumar

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘The Great Indian Family’, has shared that he has visited a lot of jagraatas in his childhood, courtesy his mother. These visits which became a part of his core memory have shaped his performance as a live devotional song performer – Bhajan Kumar in the film.

Talking to IANS, the ‘Masaan’ actor said: “My mom has taken me to a lot of jagraatas aur Mata ki Chowki, and the kind of performers these events have, it’s a different world altogether. You have the devotional songs, but there’s also a kind masti in these performances, and a Bollywood touch as well. These performers too have their own stardom.”

He further mentioned: “I revisited my childhood and drew from my experience to sketch this character of Bhajan Kumar and also saw a few videos to render a modern touch to the character as he is very social media driven.”

The first song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ from the film was released a few days back and the visuals pretty much define the character of Bhajan Kumar.

Meanwhile, in the film, Vicky plays the character of a devotional singer, who undergoes an existential crisis as he finds out that he was born a Muslim but raised as a Hindu in his current family who are devout followers of Hindu religion. After the discovery, his own family and others turn up against him. How Bhajan Kumar, battles the odds forms the crux of the story.

‘The Great Indian Family’, produced by YRF, is all set to bow in cinemas on September 22.

