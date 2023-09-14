scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vidya Balan gets candid about her films, characters and a lot more

The remarkable journey of Vidya Balan, who truly lives on her own terms, in a story that delves deep into her life and philosophy of living.

By Editorial Desk
Vidya Balan gets candid about her films, characters and a lot more
Vidya Balan on the cover of Femina's September issue

With an unwavering commitment to her craft, discipline and dedication, the incredibly talented actor Vidya Balan stands as a true embodiment of strength and beauty, serving as a source of inspiration for women everywhere. The remarkable journey of this extraordinary woman who truly lives on her own terms, in a story that delves deep into her life and philosophy of living.

Sharing her views about choosing a film, Vidya Balan reveals, “As far as I can help it, I don’t want to be in a situation where I don’t feel like going on set, which is why I take my time to decide what I want to do. Though it’s an instinctive decision, I still take time with it. That is human. That is life. It’s what keeps me a little nervous when I go out every day to do my work, not taking a thing for granted.”

Talking about her experience of discussing a role/character with the director of the film, Vidya Balan adds, “Directors feel (the discussion) will happen during the reading of the script, but that’s not it. They wonder what questions I will ask. I do not want to intellectualise any of it, I want to feel it. After all, I am going to live that person’s vision, so I need to achieve a comfort level in this game of trust. I love working with directors who give me that time.”

Sharing about her fangirl moment, Vidya reveals, “I have always been in awe of Mr Bachchan. I grew up being an Amitabh Bachchan fan. My mother says that she would pray that Saara Zamaana was aired on Chitrahaar and Chhayageet because, if it didn’t, I wasn’t going to eat. When he was in the hospital after an injury on set, I wanted to go and see him. At the time I did not know what had actually happened. Every day I would get ready to go, and my mother would trick me every day with a new excuse about why it was not possible.”

She also delves into her perspective on her directors’ creative vision, her own aspirations, upcoming projects, and a plethora of engaging insights.

3
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Chak De! India' actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66
Next article
Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ premieres on October 5
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US