HomeBollywoodNews

Vidyut lauds Arjun Rampal for seamlessly moulding into any character

By Agency News Desk

Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming theatrical film ‘Crakk’, has heaped praise on his co-actor Arjun Rampal. The ‘Commando’ actor said that it’s a delight to work with Arjun as he can seamlessly mould into any character given to him.

Elaborating on the same, Vidyut said: “He is amazing. He can mould himself into any character’s requirements. He works so hard on his techniques to seamlessly get into any role. It was a delight watching him as a co-star, and see him get into this zone.”

Arjun explained why the film is titled ‘Crakk’ as he said: “The reason this film is called ‘Crakk’ is because everyone is cracking at some point of time in it because of the pressure put on them. That gives a lot of opportunity for an actor to explore different kinds of emotions in an action-packed film. That is what I loved about this film.”

Previous article
Hackers using ChatGPT to improve cyberattacks, reveal Microsoft and OpenAI
Next article
Aniruddh Dave recalls filming physically challenging scenes during Covid recovery phase
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US