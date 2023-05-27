scorecardresearch
Vikramjeet Virk rocks 'Kurta Chadra' in first look of Punjabi film 'Maurh'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The first look of actor Vikramjeet Virk from the Punjabi film ‘Maurh’ was unveiled recently. It shows the actor dressed in Kurta Chadra with a towering presence. Boasting an impressive budget and a stellar cast, the film has been directed by Jatinder Mauhar.

The film also stars actor-singer Ammy Virk, Dev Kharoud, Kuljinder Sidhu and Amiek Virk. It aims to challenge societal norms and shed light on pertinent issues.

Talking about his experience of working on the film, Vikramjeet Virk told IANS: “Being a part of ‘Maurh’ has been an exhilarating journey, pushing the boundaries of Punjabi cinema to new horizons. This film represents a milestone in our careers, and we are immensely proud to be a part of such an ambitious project.”

The film is touted to be one of the biggest projects in Punjabi cinema. The film’s production team has spared no expense in creating a captivating visual spectacle for the audience.

With lavish sets, stunning cinematography, and top-notch production values, ‘Maurh’ aims to provide a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

The actor further mentioned: “The incredible production values, captivating storyline, and the vision of our director Jatinder Mauhar have created an unforgettable cinematic experience. I believe ‘Maurh’ will not only entertain but also ignite important conversations, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. Get ready to witness a film that will transport you to a whole new realm of emotions and storytelling.”

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Agency News Desk
