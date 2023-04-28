scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vikramjeet Virk underwent rigorous training to prepare for his role in 'Agent'

From playing a gangster in Telugu action-comedy film 'Paisa Vasool' to portraying a character which demanded a lot of physical strength in his upcoming release 'Agent', Vikramjeet Virk has been putting all his efforts to give his best as an actor.

By Agency News Desk
Vikramjeet Virk underwent rigorous training to prepare for his role in 'Agent'
Vikramjeet Virk underwent rigorous training to prepare for his role in 'Agent'

From playing a gangster in Telugu action-comedy film ‘Paisa Vasool’ to portraying a character which demanded a lot of physical strength in his upcoming release ‘Agent’, Vikramjeet Virk has been putting all his efforts to give his best as an actor.

He shared how he prepared for his role in ‘Agent’ and how it is different from previous work.

Vikramjeet shared his experience of playing both the roles and how different they were from each other. “Bob Marley was a ruthless gangster, and to play him, I had to understand his psyche and his way of functioning. I had to get into his headspace and bring out his persona on screen. It was a challenging role, and I had to be very careful while playing it.”

He added: “On the other hand, playing a role in ‘Agent’ was entirely different. I had to be sharp, quick-witted, and ready for any challenge that came my way. I had to undergo intense training to get into the character and make it look believable on screen.”

When asked about the challenges he faced while playing a role in ‘Agent’, Vikramjeet said: “Playing the role of Deva in ‘Agent’ required me to be physically fit and mentally sharp. I had to undergo rigorous training to prepare for the role. It was physically demanding, but I enjoyed every bit of it.”

‘Agent’ is a Telugu spy action thriller film which also stars Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea and Mammootty, and is set to release on April 28.

Vikramjeet was previously seen in ‘Drive’ with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. He has done several movies in Tollywood, Pollywood and Bollywood.

Previous article
'Killers of the Flower Moon' was hard to make as a New Yorker: Scorsese to Leo
Next article
Final hearing in case on election of Indian chess federation's secretary on May 1: Dongre
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Paytm enables digital donations at Kedarnath temple via Paytm QR

Sports

Golf: PGA Tour merges two affiliates to launch PGA Tour Americas from Feb 2024

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India U-17 Women face Myanmar in Round 1 Qualifiers decider

Sports

Hangzhou ready to stage Asian Games, upgrade public fitness, announce officials

Technology

TN government releases new rules for online gaming

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Swiatek advances to final after injured Jabeur retires, to face Sabalenka

Sports

Federation Gatka Cup gets underway in Chandigarh

News

Ekta Kapoor: My biggest learning from 'U-Turn' was importance of pushing boundaries

News

K'taka HC relief for Kannada actor Chetan, stays order on returning OCI card

News

'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr

News

New 'IB 71' video shows Vidyut Jammwal taking charge as master spy

Technology

Astronomers detect first direct image of black hole expelling a powerful jet

Sports

In big games, you want players with plenty of experience: Finch on Rahane's selection in India squad for WTC final

News

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to trolls for spreading fake news over Coachella performance

Technology

87% Indian business leaders would let robots make their decisions: Study

Technology

Blue tick reappears for many influential users on Twitter

Sports

Premier League: Newcastle strengthen grip on top-four as Spurs recover their pride

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane, Conway, Dube slam fifties, propel Chennai to 235/4 against Kolkata

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US