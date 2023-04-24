Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Known for his works in ‘Kaminey’, ‘Love Shagun’, ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’, and ‘Lukka Chuppi’, actor Vishwanath Chatterjee is currently seen playing the role of a lawyer Beni in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.

He spoke about doing comic roles and it’s challenges, his current show, and what made him return to the small screen after doing films.

He has been doing comedy in films and TV. When asked if this genre attracts him most or he is most comfortable in making others laugh, he said: “As an actor, I prefer to experiment than stick to one genre. I have had a lot of fun playing comedic roles in my career. Making the audience laugh is one of the most difficult tasks for any performer, and I am glad I can do it. In my show, I do situational and light-hearted humour, which instantly links me with the audience.”

“I enjoy doing it as well. But I would still like to play some serious characters, preferably negative ones. I want to play a well-drawn character who must leave an impression. It does not matter whether it is a leading or supporting role if it is interesting, offers variety and is entertaining,” he added.

Talking about his character and what makes it entertaining for the audience, he said: “I feel overwhelmed by the viewer’s response to my character, Beni, and I cannot thank them enough for showering this much love on me. Beni’s is there whenever Happu, his friend and brother-in-law, comes to him with his problems is admirable. He stands by him in all his problems, but at times, he becomes the cause of the problem. The tragedies Happu and Beni face, and their hilarious get-ups keep the audience glued to our show.”

About his bond with his on-screen friend Happu, played by Yogesh Tripathi, he shared: “It has been four years since we have played friends onscreen. We are like a family now. My maximum scenes are with him in the show, and we spent considerable time shooting them. Even if we are not in the scene, we sit together, crack jokes, and laugh heartily. We keep pulling each other’s legs during rehearsals, which is fun.”

He has been part of a number of films, however, for him what matters more is content and not the medium. Thus, when he got good roles to play on TV, he decided to say yes to them.

“As an actor, I crave good work, whatever the platform be. My friend Kavita Kaushik shared my contact information with the director, Shashank Bali, for one of his shows where I played episodic characters. He was very impressed with my acting abilities, but I never imagined my relationship with him would last this long. He told me that they planned to make ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ and wanted me to be cast as Happu’s lawyer friend. I immediately said yes,” he wraps up.

–IANS

ila/kvd