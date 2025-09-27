What Happened When Salman Khan Surprised Tanya Mittal on Her Birthday in Bigg Boss 19

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 is all set to be extra special as it marks Tanya Mittal’s birthday—and Bigg Boss has planned a sweet surprise for the housemate everyone lovingly calls “Boss.”

In the latest promo, host Salman Khan is seen hilariously puzzled when plates of dessert appear on stage. “Ye sab kya ho raha hai? (What’s happening here?)” he asks, before suddenly realising, “Oh ho! Boss ka birthday hai!” The celebration kicks off as Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz walk in carrying trays of baklava, Tanya’s favourite dessert. “Lo bhai, Dubai se baklava aaya hai (Baklava all the way from Dubai),” Abhishek jokes.

Tanya, grinning with excitement, replies, “I’m hoping it’s really from Dubai!” Salman, never missing a comedic beat, responds, “Nahi, Dubai se thoda sa pehle hai — Danda (No, it’s from just before Dubai — Danda),” which sends the housemates into fits of laughter. He then wishes her in true BB style, saying, “Boss ka birthday hai!”

Amid the birthday fun, Salman also turns up the heat with a serious task for Nehal Chudasama, who recently returned from her stay in the secret room. He tells her, “Nehal, aaj aap 3 chehron se naqaab utaarengi. Jinka asli chehra aapne secret room mein dekha (Today you’ll unmask three people whose true faces you saw in the secret room).”

Nehal wastes no time and takes aim at Tanya, claiming she wears “many masks” in the house, especially when it comes to her interactions with Amaal Mallik.

Adding to the entertainment, Abhishek Malhan and comedian Harsh Gujral are also expected to appear during the episode, promising even more drama and laughs in this fun-filled Weekend Ka Vaar