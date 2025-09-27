Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Fiery Lecture to Amaal Mallik – ‘Don’t Waste Your Potential’

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises high drama, emotional breakdowns, sharp confrontations, and moments of laughter—everything fans expect from the reality show. This week, host Salman Khan takes center stage as he reprimands contestants, especially music composer Amaal Mallik, for his conduct inside the house.

In a promo released by JioCinema, Salman confronts Amaal about his aggressive behaviour, repeated use of foul language, and personal attacks on fellow contestants’ families. Calling him out directly, Salman says,

“Amaal, you came here saying you wanted to clean your image. That’s clearly not happening. You’re constantly abusing and dragging families into fights. Think about your fans, the Amaalians—many of them are kids. Do you want them to speak like this?”

Salman also reminded Amaal of his immense talent and the responsibility that comes with being a public figure. He added,

“You’re a very talented boy. Don’t waste your potential. I want you to come out of this show as a winner—not just in the game, but in life.”

A visibly emotional Amaal acknowledged Salman’s words, nodding in agreement.

Adding more spice to the episode, Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss 7, will appear to give her brother-in-law Awez Darbar a reality check. She will also call out Amaal for his derogatory comments about Awez, stating, “Amaal, the character you’re showing is very two-faced. You belong to no one.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal’s Sizzling Dance Performance Leaves Fans Speechless

Reports also suggest that former Bigg Boss OTT finalist Abhishek Malhan and comedian Harsh Gujral will join the episode for added entertainment.

Following the recent commentary task, the contestants nominated for eviction this week include: Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna, and Neelam Giri.