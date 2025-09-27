Cardi B – Shower Tears Song Lyrics

Song Name – Shower Tears

Singer – Cardi B

Check out Shower Tears Song Lyrics by Cardi B

Oh (Triangle Park)

We should be good by now

We should be good, good

We should be good by now

We should be good, good (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

What is love?

What’s the reason? What’s the meaning? What the f*ck?

This shit is conflictin’ like addiction, shit is drugs

You gon’ have your way with me until I had enough

You keep thinkin’ I’m calling your bluff

Who that on your line? F*ck is on your mind? You so arrogant

This shit is embarrassin’, I am not no average b*tch

You wanna play marriage, then you can have these carats then (Have it then)

I put my baby in her car seat then be out of here

Here we go again, these some b*tches you don’t know again (Huh)

Must be a magician, putting pictures in your phone again

Don’t tell me these hoes is friends and you out with your bros again

For all of this, might as well just be alone again

I let my guard down, I let you in

You playin’ games with my heart, I’m not gon’ let you win

I’m sick of fightin’, sick of cryin’, shit, it’s 4 a.m.

If you don’t answer this time, I’ll never call again, swear

While we go through this

Heat of the moment, let it burn

Got me so foolish

I know love ain’t supposed to hurt

We should be good by now

We should be good, good

We should be good by now

We should be good, good (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I thought you wanted it forever, you and me together

Make it through the storm, right or wrong, any weather

I just want you back here where your home is

How you leave a b*tch like me so hopeless?

Hope you know the door ain’t always open and

And I’m just hopin’ you know what’s up

This relationship sitting patient, shit, it’s hard to trust

‘Cause once you give it all you can, you just can’t give it up

Sometimes I wanna fuck you up, sometimes I wanna f*ck

Should I take a handful of pills and let you know that it’s real?

Then let you feel some of this pain that I feel?

‘Bout to turn to the liquor

From how she claim that you licked her

I know you f*cked because you over-tipped her, nigga

How you textin’ bitches from my bed?

All these years, all these shower tears that I done shed

I’m on the edge, this the last straw, you got me fed

I have to question this again, then this shit is dead, nigga

While we go through this

Heat of the moment, let it burn

Got me so foolish

I know love ain’t supposed to hurt

We should be good by now

We should be good, good

We should be good by now

We should be good, good

While we go through this

Heat of the moment, let it burn

Got me so foolish

I know love ain’t supposed to hurt

We should be good by now

We should be good, good

We should be good by now

We should be good, good (Yeah, yeah, yeah)