Rs 30 Crore in Previews? They Call Him OG’s Opening Day Collection Will Leave You Speechless

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG (OG) has opened to a blockbuster bang at the box office, shattering records and establishing new milestones. Sujeeth’s action thriller has collected more than Rs 131 crore worldwide, which is Pawan Kalyan’s maiden Rs 100 crore opener and the 15th Indian film to reach this mark on its opening day.

A highlight achievement for They Call Him OG is its record-breaking domestic paid premieres, which grossed an unbelievable Rs 30.50 crore in India alone. Most of this came from the Telugu states, highlighting Pawan Kalyan’s huge fan base. This broke earlier preview records set by top films like Chennai Express, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

With the increasing trend of paid previews taking the spotlight in post-pandemic times, They Call Him OG has raised the bar, and there are several upcoming tentpole films that are likely to take a similar path, making those premieres a standard norm.

The following are the top five Indian box office biggest previews so far:

They Call Him OG – Rs 30.50 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Rs 15.50 crore

Pushpa 2 – Rs 15.00 crore

Stree 2 – Rs 10.00 crore

Chennai Express – Rs 9.00 crore

The overseas premieres also saw the film performing well, particularly in the USA, where it raked in USD 2.95 million (around Rs 25 crore), becoming the fourth largest Telugu movie preview in the US following Pushpa 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD.

The total global premiere gross collection for They Call Him OG amounts to about Rs 63.30 crore—a feat unheard of before for Pawan Kalyan. All eyes now are on the coming Telugu movie The Raja Saab, which is also predicted to take OG’s record-breaking feat to task.