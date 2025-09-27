Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Film Defies Odds, Earns Rs 4 Crore Despite Tough Competition

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 continues its steady performance at the box office, even as it faces stiff competition from Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG and Ishaan Khatter’s Homebound. Despite the crowded release schedule, the film is holding its ground, with fans praising its mix of legal drama and social commentary.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 was released on September 19 and has a runtime of 157 minutes. The film, made on a ₹120 crore budget, opened decently with a net collection of ₹12.5 crore on Day 1 in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹4 crore net on Day 8 (Friday) — mirroring its Thursday performance — bringing its Indian net total to ₹78 crore.

Globally, the film entered the ₹100 crore club by Day 6, and by the end of its first week, it has reportedly grossed ₹113 crore worldwide, including ₹24.50 crore from overseas markets, according to IMDb and Sacnilk.

The film is on track to surpass the lifetime collection of the original Jolly LLB (₹48.7 crore) and is inching closer to matching or even overtaking Jolly LLB 2 (₹201.34 crore lifetime gross). The second weekend will be crucial in determining its long-term box office fate.

The story follows Rajaram Solanki, a poor farmer who dies by suicide after being exploited by corrupt officials and a powerful builder, Haribhai Khaitan. Akshay Kumar plays Advocate Jolly Mishra, who initially supports the builder but later teams up with Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi to expose the truth.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles. Jolly LLB 3 continues to resonate with audiences for its relevant message and gripping courtroom drama.