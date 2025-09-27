Doja Cat – All Mine Song Lyrics

Song Name – All Mine
Singer – Doja Cat
Check out All Mine Song Lyrics by Doja Cat
How do you attract a man? What I mean is
Suppose you set your heart on somebody
What would you do to get him?
Grab him! And take him!
Grab him and take him!
Take him!
Wanting what we want
Claiming what we claim
Make you say my name
And I’m all yours
It can’t be my fault
This street goes both ways
Let a giver take
You’re all mine, boy
Calling shots just like the boss lady you love
You need something strong enough
You need someone truly tough
See through the wire
Hand gripping on the clutch
I’m about to bust through and take what’s deserved
I ain’t waiting around, yeah
I be taking him out, yeah
‘Cause I’m only about him
Wanting what we want
Claiming what we claim
Make you say my name
And I’m all yours
It can’t bе my fault
This street goes both ways
Let a giver takе
You’re all mine, boy
I see, I saw
I peeped, I’m not afraid of a leap, a jump
Got faith, I saw a vision of we and us
You make some really good company
I want to take it to the next level
You wanna mix? Jump in let me assist
Best believe he’ll be cracking it before GTA 6
He ain’t hungry for money, I told him, “Come eat the rich”
Pick me up in the Panther and drop me off at the Ritz
Carlton how they follow him, but I’m fresh with my prince
Sit calm inside my crib, I got game and got chips
Bananas for my clip, he want me and I want him
If you believe in manifestation, this make perfect sense
Because I do the things these bitches think of
But they don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t do
If I dream, if I think big, I can go, go, go, go, go
No fantasy, I’ll be his queen and we’ll live
So, so, so, so, so happily ever after
Want what I want, want, want, want, want, want (Hey)
Wanting what we want (Wanting what we want)
Claiming what we claim (Claiming what we claim, yeah, it was incredible)
Make you say my name (Make you say my name)
And I’m all yours (Watch me, I)
It can’t be my fault
This street goes both ways
Let a giver take (Let it go both ways)
You’re all mine, boy (Let it give or take, boy)
I see, I saw, I peeped
I’m not afraid of a leap, a jump
Got faith, I saw a vision of we and us
You make some really good company
I want to take it to the next level