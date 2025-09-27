Doja Cat – All Mine Song Lyrics

Song Name – All Mine

Singer – Doja Cat

How do you attract a man? What I mean is

Suppose you set your heart on somebody

What would you do to get him?

Grab him! And take him!

Grab him and take him!

Take him!

Wanting what we want

Claiming what we claim

Make you say my name

And I’m all yours

It can’t be my fault

This street goes both ways

Let a giver take

You’re all mine, boy

Calling shots just like the boss lady you love

You need something strong enough

You need someone truly tough

See through the wire

Hand gripping on the clutch

I’m about to bust through and take what’s deserved

I ain’t waiting around, yeah

I be taking him out, yeah

‘Cause I’m only about him

Wanting what we want

Claiming what we claim

Make you say my name

And I’m all yours

It can’t bе my fault

This street goes both ways

Let a giver takе

You’re all mine, boy

I see, I saw

I peeped, I’m not afraid of a leap, a jump

Got faith, I saw a vision of we and us

You make some really good company

I want to take it to the next level

You wanna mix? Jump in let me assist

Best believe he’ll be cracking it before GTA 6

He ain’t hungry for money, I told him, “Come eat the rich”

Pick me up in the Panther and drop me off at the Ritz

Carlton how they follow him, but I’m fresh with my prince

Sit calm inside my crib, I got game and got chips

Bananas for my clip, he want me and I want him

If you believe in manifestation, this make perfect sense

Because I do the things these bitches think of

But they don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t do

If I dream, if I think big, I can go, go, go, go, go

No fantasy, I’ll be his queen and we’ll live

So, so, so, so, so happily ever after

Want what I want, want, want, want, want, want (Hey)

Wanting what we want (Wanting what we want)

Claiming what we claim (Claiming what we claim, yeah, it was incredible)

Make you say my name (Make you say my name)

And I’m all yours (Watch me, I)

It can’t be my fault

This street goes both ways

Let a giver take (Let it go both ways)

You’re all mine, boy (Let it give or take, boy)

I see, I saw, I peeped

I’m not afraid of a leap, a jump

Got faith, I saw a vision of we and us

You make some really good company

I want to take it to the next level