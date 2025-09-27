Wicked: For Good Dialogues – Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Emotional Rollercoaster in this  musical fantasy film

The final Wicked: For Good trailer has finally arrived, giving us an electrifying first glimpse at the climactic sequel to the beloved Wicked franchise. Released on September 24, the trailer hints at a darker, more emotionally fraught installment within the world of Oz as conflict ignites between Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

The trailer opens with a heated exchange between the two witches. Glinda says, “I’m a public figure now, people expect me to—” before Elphaba cuts in sharply with, “Fly?” What follows is a striking showdown, including a moment where Glinda smashes her wand against Elphaba’s broom on the Yellow Brick Road, symbolizing their fractured bond.

Fans of the Broadway musical will be thrilled to hear powerful renditions of iconic songs, including Glinda’s polished “Thank Goodness” and Elphaba’s defiant “No Good Deed.” Romance adds further emotional weight, as Elphaba and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) share a passionate midair duet in “As Long As You’re Mine.”

Chaos ensues when Glinda and Fiyero’s wedding is interrupted by stampeding animals, leading Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) to exclaim, “This is the work of the Wicked Witch!” While the story delves into betrayal and sacrifice, moments of levity remain—like Glinda’s gleeful line, “I’m obsess-u-lated!” as she floats in her signature bubble.

The trailer gives the audience a nostalgic vision of the classic characters of Oz—the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow—and the climactic moment that Nessa Rose (Marissa Bode) floats into the air as her shoes shimmer into the tattered ruby slippers.

Also Read: The Ultimate Showdown: Ariana Grande vs. Cynthia Erivo in the Final Wicked: For Good Trailer!

Directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, Wicked: For Good enters theaters on November 21, 2025, with an epic conclusion bursting with music, magic, and redemption.

We have dialogues from the trailer of Wicked For Good starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Check out Wicked For Good Dialogues below:

“Its more important than ever that you lift everyone’s spirits” – Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh)

“I’m obsessulated” – Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande)

“You can wave that wand all you want, but you have no real power” – Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo)

“I’m a public figure now, people expect me to be encouraging” – Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande)

“I’m off to see the wizard” – Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo)

“Bring me the boom of the Wicked Witch of the west. So I have proof that she’s dead” – Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum)

“Just look at me not with your eyes with theirs” – Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo)