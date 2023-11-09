scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

When Abhimanyu Dassani turned bodyguard for Mrunal Thakur in Switzerland

Abhimanyu Dassani has revealed how he was the "bodyguard" and "protector" for his 'Aankh Micholi' co-star Mrunal Thakur during the shoot of their movie

By Agency News Desk
When Abhimanyu Dassani turned bodyguard for Mrunal Thakur in Switzerland
When Abhimanyu Dassani turned bodyguard for Mrunal Thakur in Switzerland _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani has revealed how he was the “bodyguard” and “protector” for his ‘Aankh Micholi’ co-star Mrunal Thakur during the shoot of their movie. From a TV sensation to a Bollywood diva, Mrunal has seen unprecedented growth in a decade of her acting career. The actress, best known for her TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, as well as her acting chops in films such as ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Jersey’ and ‘Sita Raman’, has developed a massive fan following across the globe.

So much so that her co-star had to literally turn into a bodyguard for her, even in Switzerland.

During a Live show on Roposo, when creator Namitaa Sachdeva asked Mrunal and Abhimanyu about how many rishtas Mrunal got during their film ‘Aankh Micholi’, they made a shocking revelation.

Mrunal mentioned: “I got 27 rishtas in the movie for sure.”

Abhimanyu retorted: “In real life, she gets so many proposals. In fact, I feel like I am more of her bodyguard and protector than her co-star. Not only in India but wherever we travelled for the film, be it in Switzerland or here and there, I had to be her bodyguard as she has so many admirers.”

‘Aankh Micholi’ revolves around a family of misfits.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UN agencies: 1 in 3 deaths from skin cancer due to working under the sun
Next article
FIFA president to attend Santosh Trophy final, Kalyan Chaubey informs AIFF EC meeting
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US