'When it comes to dating, honesty is everything,' says Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about dating and relationships. She shared that as a Gen Z woman, she has learnt that having high standards is not being picky but valuing yourself enough to know what you deserve. Popular social media content creator and actor, Kusha Kapila, takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder users to meet their dates. In a new episode for Swipe Ride, they talk about transparency and authenticity in dating, being confident in your own skin and not negotiating on your expectations.

Janhvi on Tinder’s latest episode of Swipe Ride said: “Self-love is all about knowing you’re worth more and not settling for anyone that doesn’t see that. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and happiness starts with loving every bit of yourself. As a Gen Z woman I’ve learnt that having high standards isn’t being picky; it’s valuing yourself enough to know what you deserve.”

She added: “And when it comes to dating, honesty is everything. No games, just genuine connections. This episode of Tinder’s Swipe Ride is just a reminder that in a world that loves labels, your worth, your body, and your rules are yours to set. You deserve a relationship that loves all of you, just as you are.”

During the conversation, Janhvi addressed how women are often made to feel they are not enough, or don’t meet the ideal beauty standards.

She emphasised that being confident in your skin and refusing to settle for less is the key to self-love and fostering a healthy relationship. This sentiment resonates with 86 per cent women daters in India say their personal self-care is a priority while dating.

They also chat about how situationship is an exciting and low-pressure way to get to know someone today. This holds true for 40 per cent young women daters in India today who pick situationships as their current dating preference, reflecting a desire to redefine love on their own terms.

“Young women today are upfront about what they want when it comes to their dating lives. They are doing so by normalising conversations around female desire, body positivity, consent and boundaries which the viewers will also get to witness on Swipe Ride.”

“For the third season, I got a chance to witness female Tinder users be absolutely confident about their dating choices and take charge of what they want. I was more than happy to play a role in facilitating these meaningful conversations.” added Kusha Kapila.

Co-created with film director Debbie Rao along with popular writer Supriya Joshi, Swipe Ride series is a product of the coming together of these women who like to call their own shots whether it’s in their careers, or their dating lives.

The episode will premiere on Friday on Tinder’s Youtube channel and stream exclusively on JioCinema.