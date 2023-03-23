scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who is seen playing the role of Yash in the web show ‘Aashiqana 3’, shared his shooting experience with a 18-month-old baby and said that it is really tough. Zayn is doing everything to develop a bond with him so that his work becomes easier.

He shared: “Nowadays we are shooting with an 18 month old baby on set and you know how tough it is to shoot especially with the climate of Mumbai, and the days are really sunny and really hot and the baby is obviously kind of irritated when you just keep them away from their parents. And now, we all are trying to make our bond with the baby.”

In the third season, Khushi Dubey and Zain Ibad Khan have reprised their roles as Yash and Chikki and their life is going through a lot of ups and downs with the entry of this baby in their lives.

Zayn added on how he is working hard to develop a bond with him: “I try to gain his attention. If you talk or fight in front of this baby, he will just look at what’s happening and stop crying. Now, what we are doing is making funny noises, mostly me, running here and there. It’s kind of a very beautiful thing also and a tough situation also, because we have to shoot a lot in a day. Chikki and I are trying really hard to make the baby comfortable.”

‘Aashiqana 3’ streams on Disney+Hotstar.

–IANS

ila/bg

Previous article
Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'
Next article
Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father
This May Also Interest You
News

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

News

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

Health & Lifestyle

Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods

Health & Lifestyle

New HIV-AIDS cases in Japan hit 20-year low

News

Suniel Shetty on how his character from 'Dhadkan' helped him bag his first award

News

Shakti Anand: 'It's never easy to play a character played by someone else'

News

Ashutosh Rana on 'Bheed': It is about conflict between disaster and faith

News

'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award

News

Siddharth Anand shares his vision for Indian action entertainers

News

Ashwini Kalsekar: Comedy is a very serious business

News

Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'

Sports

This loss shouldn't be forgotten as India may face Australia again in World Cup: Gavaskar

Lyrics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar – Prem Kahani Song Lyrics

Technology

Mozilla introduces new startup to build open, trustworthy AI

Technology

US serves notice to Coinbase for allegedly breaking securities laws

Technology

Giant asteroid to zip past Earth closer than Moon on Saturday

News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt in this viral video

News

Shah Rukh Khan praises ‘chota Pathaan’ as he dances to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US