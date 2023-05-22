Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has reminisced about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that part of the reason they made a good onscreen “jodi” is their shared work ethic.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she talked about working with Amitabh in the 1981 film ‘Laawaris’, which also stars Amjad Khan. The story revolves around an orphan who stumbles over reality in search for his parents.

The film became known for its song “Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai”. The second version became very popular due to Bachchan’s comedic performance in drag.

The veteran actress shared a still from the film and wrote: “Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981. An old school Masala blockbuster, it’s the story of a man born from an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation.”

“This still is from the song “kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj”. I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate.”

Zeenat talked about shooting a song over two-three days “in some of the most stunning locations” she has ever been to.

“Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! (and the reason I chose this picture.)”

Going down memory lane on working with Big B, she added: “Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like!”

“I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell.”