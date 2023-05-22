scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has reminisced about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that part of the reason they made a good onscreen "jodi" is their shared work ethic.

By Agency News Desk

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has reminisced about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that part of the reason they made a good onscreen “jodi” is their shared work ethic.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she talked about working with Amitabh in the 1981 film ‘Laawaris’, which also stars Amjad Khan. The story revolves around an orphan who stumbles over reality in search for his parents.

The film became known for its song “Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai”. The second version became very popular due to Bachchan’s comedic performance in drag.

The veteran actress shared a still from the film and wrote: “Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981. An old school Masala blockbuster, it’s the story of a man born from an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation.”

“This still is from the song “kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj”. I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate.”

Zeenat talked about shooting a song over two-three days “in some of the most stunning locations” she has ever been to.

“Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! (and the reason I chose this picture.)”

Going down memory lane on working with Big B, she added: “Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like!”

“I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away
Next article
'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kohli, Ashwin, Siraj among seven players to leave for England on Tuesday for WTC final: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Mother's poor health is making pregnancy riskier, not age: Study

Technology

Why it makes sense for Tatas to make high-end iPhones as Apple eyes India

Sports

European Rally Championship: Team MRF Tyres takes victory in Rally Poland

Technology

Twitter bug restoring deleted tweets for hundreds of clueless users

News

Muslim activists storm Birmingham cinema screening 'The Kerala Story'

Lyrics

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Tere Vaaste Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

News

Neha Kakkar's 'Khoobsurat' is reminiscent of first love

News

Ram Charan arrives in Srinagar to attend G20 summit event

Sports

Golf: Aditi rises to 15th, Diksha at 38th in Aramco Team Series in Florida

Technology

Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023

Technology

Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark

Sports

Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

News

Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Sports

Real Madrid player Vincius Jr. racially abused during La Liga match against Valencia

News

Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

News

'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

News

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US