Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actor Zohaib M Siddiqui, who recently entered the show ‘Imlie’ as Dhariya, shared the way he prepared himself physically for his shirtless entry in the show. He worked on reducing his body weight by controlling his diet and doing intense workouts.

Zohaib said: “I was a bit muscular and beefed up during my look test. And when I got to know about my shirtless entry sequence, I decided to cut down a little and get my body in shape. I started by following a proper diet and controlling the carbs. I did intense cardio training and used to run a lot. The toughest part was to control my sweet cravings because I am a big foodie when it comes to eating sweet dishes.”

While talking about challenges of having a toned body, he added: “It’s difficult to achieve a toned physique and to maintain that is more difficult. During my preparation period, I did intense workout sessions, followed a strict diet and the result is pretty satisfactory. I have seen an amazing transformation in my body from the look test to the entry sequence.”

Zohaib is known for his performance in the shows ‘Sadda Haq’ and ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’. He has also acted in shows like ‘Suryaputra Karn’, ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’, ‘Radha Krishna’, and many more.

He is happy with the response he is receiving for his character: “I am super happy with the positive response I am getting from the audience of the show. I have received a lot of messages from people who are appreciating my entry sequence. I hope to continue to entertain them with my hard work and craft,” he concluded.

