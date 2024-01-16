75th Emmys 2023: Stars add sparkle to the red carpet

The 75th Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, have finally started and the celebrities are putting their best fashion game forward to attend the celebrations. The 75th Emmy Awards was originally set to take place last September, but was postponed due to the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, reports Variety.

The star-studded list of attendees includes Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Sam Claflin, Laverne Cox, Adam Brody, Ken Jeong, Alex Borstein, Brian Cox, Quinta Brunson, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn and many more.

“Succession” leads with 27 nominations, including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook) and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong). Several of the HBO series’ supporting cast also received nods, including J. Smith-Cameron, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alexander Skarsgård and Alan Ruck.

HBO / Max scored the top three shows with “The Last of Us” earning 24 nominations and

“The White Lotus” nabbing 23. The network also has four of the eight nods in the drama series category, competing against “Andor”, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime), “The Crown” (Netflix) and “Better Call Saul” (AMC).

Celebrities who were seen on the red carpet Padma Lakshmi, who attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater dressed in a lime green ensemble.

Courtney Eaton wore a sheer black gown at the 75th Emmys.

“Beef” actor Maria Bello was seen posing at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire looked every inch gorgeous as she posed for the camera at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet.

“Prey” star Amber Midthunder wore a floral off-the-shoulder dress at the Emmy Awards.

“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams rocked a black leather suit at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito wore a dapper suit while attending the event.

Laverne Cox, Jesse Eisenberg, and “The White Lotus” actor Adam DiMarco were seen on the red carpet too.

“Swarm” star Dominique Fishback stuns in a light blue, Marla Gibbs arrived in a sparkly black gown with embellishments at the 2024 Emmys.

Dan Harmon, Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong pose together on the Emmys red carpet.