75th Emmys: Kieran Culkin wins Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Succession’

Kieran Culkin bagged the Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the show ‘Succession’ at the 75th Emmy Awards.

By Agency News Desk
Kieran Culkin bagged the Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the show ‘Succession’ at the 75th Emmy Awards. As soon as Culkin got on stage, he took off his coat and then thanked the cast and crew of the show and then his wife. He also said that he wanted more children.

Culkin was nominated alongside names such as Jeff Bridges (‘The Old Man’), Brian Cox (‘Succession’) , Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’), Pedro Pascal (‘The Last of Us’) and Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’).

‘Succession’ is an American satirical comedy-drama television series created by Jesse Armstrong that aired from June 3, 2018, to May 28, 2023.

The series centres on the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch.

