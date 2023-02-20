scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

76th BAFTA: 'Way Of Water' wins Special Visual Effects

James Cameron's visual spectacle "Avatar: The Way Of Water" has been honoured with the title for Best Special Visual Effects at BAFTA awards

By News Bureau

Director James Cameron’s visual spectacle “Avatar: The Way Of Water” has been honoured with the title for Best Special Visual Effects at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA awards in London on Monday.

The film edged out its competitors “All Quiet On The Western Front”, “The Batman”, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and the Tom Cruise-starrer “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The epic science-fiction film, which has set the global box-office on fire, is the sequel to the 2009 sci-fi film. The filming process, which occurred simultaneously with a currently untitled third film, began in Manhattan Beach, California, on August 15, 2017.

The filming location moved to Wellington on September 25, 2017, which ended in late September 2020 after three years of shooting.

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

Previous article
76th BAFTA: Indian film 'All That Breathes' loses to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary category
Next article
76th BAFTA: Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' takes home Best Animated Film Honour
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Indian-American doctor admits healthcare fraud conspiracy

News

7 wins topped by Best Picture: 'All Quiet On The Western Front' creates buzz

News

76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Edward Berger gets Best Director for 'All Quiet …'

News

BAFTA: Lost-in-translation snafu causes brief confusion over Best Supporting Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Dame Helen Mirren pays tribute to the late Queen

News

76th BAFTA: 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' wins Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Support Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' takes home Best Animated Film Honour

News

76th BAFTA: Indian film 'All That Breathes' loses to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary category

News

William and Kate top up procession of celebs at 76th BAFTA Film Awards

News

76th BAFTA: All showbiz people use same Netflix account, says Jamie Lee Curtis

BAFTA: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language

Technology

After Twitter, Meta announces paid verification for FB, Instagram

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Gokulam Kerala edge Churchill Brothers in high-intensity contest

Sports

ISL 2022-23: East Bengal's score maiden win over Mumbai City FC, sour their Shield party

News

Simu Liu slams celebrity look-alike segment during NBA All-Star Weekend Game

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies squeeze past Pakistan in thriller

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Punjab, Karnataka seal Riyadh spots, defending champions Kerala knocked out

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders look to end Calicut Heroes' unbeaten run

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders top table with 5-0 win over Chennai Blitz

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US