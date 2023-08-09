scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'About My Father' director: 'Kim Cattrall is one of the funniest women on the planet'

Laura Terruso has spoken about the cast of the comedy film and said that he found  Kim Cattrall as one of the funniest women on the planet.

By Agency News Desk
'About My Father' director 'Kim Cattrall is one of the funniest women on the planet'
'About My Father' director 'Kim Cattrall is one of the funniest women on the planet'

‘About My Father’ director Laura Terruso has spoken about the cast of the comedy film and said that he found  Kim Cattrall as one of the funniest women on the planet. Cattrall plays Tigger Collins. Back on the digital front with ‘About My Father’, which is set to stream exclusively on August 18 on Lionsgate Play in India, Kim showcases her versatility by playing a headstrong character with a soft side.

Terruso said: “Casting is the single most important part of making a comedy and to have Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco playing opposite each other and then to have supporting them, Kim Cattrall – who is one of the funniest women on the planet.”

“David Rasche is a genius in his own right, even Anders Holm, Brett Dier.. Leslie Bibb, is just the ultimate dream woman for Sebastian and they have such incredible chemistry and I think that chemistry is everything in a comedy. This cast has such tremendous chemistry.”

Also starring the evergreen Robert De Niro along with Sebastian Maniscalco, Anders Holm, Leslie Bibb and Brett Dier, this heartwarming comedy is a cultural blend of classic Italian and unapologetically American families, promising to make you fall in love, so get ready for galore of hoots and emotions.

Cattrall said: “I play a Senator from Virginia and she’s got a very bad temper. She likes her own way, very wise, very sweet, very congenial and very polite unless you get on her wrong side and then she’s a tiger.”

‘About My Father’ premieres exclusively on Lionsgate Play on August 18.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Billy Porter says he is forced to sell his New York home due to ongoing Hollywood strikes
Next article
BigBasket’s B2B arm Supermarket Grocery Supplies’ losses swell 21%: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

BigBasket’s B2B arm Supermarket Grocery Supplies’ losses swell 21%: Report

News

Billy Porter says he is forced to sell his New York home due to ongoing Hollywood strikes

News

Netizens disappointed with Ranveer Singh as ‘Don’, say ‘Isiliye wait nahi kar rahe the’

Sports

Legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed reveals what makes LPL 2023 star Wanindu Hasaranga special

Sports

We're using Durand Cup for AFC Champions League preparation, says Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham

Dialogues

Made in Heaven Season 2 Dialogues: Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur’s motivating dialogues as wedding planners

News

Kumkum Bhagya: Mihika to go missing right before engagement ceremony with Ranbir

Technology

Big Data, Cloud & AI top tech themes with most job postings in Q2 2023: Report

News

Sandra Bullock, late Bryan Randall seen dancing on a moonlit night in an old video

Health & Lifestyle

People’s everyday pleasures like listening to music may improve cognitive performance: Study

Technology

Company sacks employee after using keystroke tech to monitor her WFH output

News

Karan Kundrra pranks Tejasswi Prakash, proposes a fun date night

News

132nd Durand Cup theme song released

News

Amit Sadh's 'Ghuspaith Between Borders' selected for Rhode Island International Film Fest

News

Travis Scott breaks all records as his album 'Utopia' trends No.1 on Billboard 200

News

Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's son Daniel Sancho Bronchalo charged with murder

Technology

WhatsApp working on passkey support for Android beta

Sports

I agree with Pragyan Ojha on expediting Tilak Varma for No. 4 position in ODI: Aakash Chopra

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US