scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Adarsh Gourav met widows of farmers to become aware of their reality

Ahead of the shoot for 'Extrapolations' starring Meryl Streep, BAFTA nominated actor Adarsh Gourav travelled to a remote village

By News Bureau

Ahead of the shoot for ‘Extrapolations’ starring Meryl Streep, BAFTA nominated actor Adarsh Gourav travelled to a remote village in Nagpur where he met widows of real farmers.

Adarsh, before the shoot which took place both in India and the US, spoke to them and got aware of the deep reality of these people whose cases were vastly underreported. The experience left him surprised and shocked.

Adarsh said: “I believe in understanding and empathising with the person I embody on screen. For this role, I travelled to a remote village in Nagpur where I met widows of real farmers. Talking to them made me aware of a reality that is neither well reported nor documented, which helped me to reach the pathos of the character.”

“I do hope that through this show, more people, especially from big cities, understand the sacrifices farmers and their families have to make, so that they can have a comfortable meal at home. I hope that this show brings in change so that these widows and their children have a genuine shot at making something of their lives.”

Recently, the trailer of ‘Extrapolations’, by Scott Z. Burns was out. The show, which is a climate crisis drama that will soon be out on Apple+TV, is a star-studded one with some of the top names of Hollywood.

The cast includes Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Tobey Maguire and others.

Previous article
Ben Affleck directorial 'Air' to close the SXSW Film & TV Festival this year
Next article
Saina Nehwal pulls out of All England Open 2023, fans react on social media
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US