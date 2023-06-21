scorecardresearch
Adele told Stallone offer to buy his house was 'no deal' without Rocky statue

Adele is a huge 'Rocky' fan and when she recently made an offer to buy Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone's mansion, she made it contingent

Singer Adele is a huge ‘Rocky’ fan and when she recently made an offer to buy Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone’s mansion, she made it contingent that she keep the poolside statue of the fictional boxer.

According to ‘Deadline’, in a recent interview with ‘The Wall Street Journal’, Stallone said he wanted to keep the statue but the singer said, “‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,'” with the actor adding, “She wanted the statue.”

Adele is busy renovating the home she bought from him with Stallone saying, “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

Stallone first played Rocky Balboa in the 1976 film ‘Rocky’, directed by John G. Avildsen and written by the star himself. The success of the film spawned a whole series of films through the 1980s ending in 1990 with Rocky V. Stallone would play the character again in the 2006 film Rocky Balboa, the sixth installment in the franchise.

In 2015, Stallone reprised his role of Rocky Balboa in the film spin-off Creedthat starred Michael B. Jordan. Ryan Coogler directed the film and co-wrote it with Aaron Covington. Stallone returned for Creed II in 2018 and co-wrote the script with Juel Taylor.

Stallone is very protective of Rocky and the characters and when it was reported that a spinoff movie centered on Drago, the actor slammed original producer Irwin Winkler.

“Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me,” Stallone wrote on Instagram. “I APOLOGIsE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites.”

Dolph Lundgren, who portrays Drago, released a statement saying that he was “under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor.” Lundgren said there was “no approved script, no deals in place and no director.”

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
