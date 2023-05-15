scorecardresearch
'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deletes Twitter after insulting 'The Little Mermaid'

Mena Massoud has landed in hot soup over his unwarranted comment on 'The Little Mermaid'.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Mena Massoud has landed in hot soup over his unwarranted comment on ‘The Little Mermaid’.

The “Aladdin” actor has deactivated his Twitter account after coming under fire for apparently throwing shade at the latest Disney movie, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The backlash was triggered by Massoud’s own post about ‘The Little Mermaid’.

Following a report that the live-action musical adaption of the 1989 animated film is projected to earn $115 on its domestic box office weekend, the Egyptian-Canadian actor compared the new movie to his 2019 film, which has not been granted a sequel despite opening to a similar number.

“Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It’s the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening,” he tweeted on Saturday, May 13.

“My guess is TLM doesn’t cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.”

His tweet was in response to another user weighing in on why “Aladdin” never got a sequel despite its strong box office performance.

“ALADDIN managed to end up at over a billion worldwide. It depends on how well this holds up against SPIDER-VERSE the following week I guess,” the said person wrote.

Massoud quickly garnered backlash over his comment, prompting him to scrub his entire Twitter account. Now, a visit to his account will be greeted with a message that reads, “This account doesn’t exist.”

Among those slamming the Aladdin depicter over his comment on “The Little Mermaid” was DDG. The YouTube user, whose girlfriend Halle Bailey stars as the titular Disney princess in the upcoming movie, reacted on Twitter, “I never watched Aladdin, and I never will. Tell bro when I see ’em it’s up!”

Massoud’s words come across as bitter as he recently confirmed that “Aladdin” is “very unlikely” to get a sequel. The movie, which also stars Will Smith as the genie, went on to gross $1.051 billion worldwide against a production budget of $183 million, but a sequel has not been officially greenlit by Disney.

“The Little Mermaid”, meanwhile, will be released in US theaters on May 26.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
